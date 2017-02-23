MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Elys Lim Poses for MJ Suayan

By  |  Comments

Elys Lim

The handsome Elys Lim updates his portfolio with an exclusive session captured and styled for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer MJ Suayan of Jed Root Manila. Grooming is work of JR Constantino. For the series Elys is wearing selected pieces from the likes of H&M, Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Levis, Prada, and Pablo Cabahug.

For more of the session continue bellow:


Elys Lim

Elys Lim

Elys Lim

Elys Lim

Elys Lim

Photography & Styling by MJ Suayan of JedRoot Manila – www.at-eastjedroot.com
Grooming by JR Constantino
Model Elys Lim

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons