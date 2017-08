Vogue Japan enlisted fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura to capture The Essence Of Emporio Style story for their October 2017 edition. Stars of the session are Frankie Cammarata, Marco Belotti, Santiago Ferrari, Trevor Signorino, Louise Briand, and Giulia Maenza. In charge of styling were Aurora Sansone & Miguel Arnau, with makeup from beauty artist Jessica Nedza, and hair styling by Andrew Guida.





