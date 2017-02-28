Erik van Gils Rocks the Style Pages of GQ Spain March 2017 Issue

Top model Erik Van Gils teams up with Edward Nanni, Gheorghe Marcuta, and Sven Ludovicus for U Rock My World story coming from the pages of GQ Spain‘s March 2017 edition. In charge of photography was Giampaolo Sgura, with styling from Miguel Arnau. Beauty is work of makeup artist Andrea Costa and hair stylist Franco Gobbi, both represented by Close Up Milano. For the session models are wearing selected looks from the likes of Diesel, Calvin Klein Jeans, DSquared2, Lanvin, Prada, Massimo Dutti, and Giorgio Armani among other.





