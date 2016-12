Top model Erin Mommsen stars in Ways Away story captured for Essential Homme Magazine‘s December 2016 edition by fashion photographer David Roemer at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Matt Bidgoli, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Versace, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo, Valentino, Gucci, and Dior Homme among other. Hair styling is work of Robert Mefford.





