Top models Fernando Cabral and Amilna Estevao team up for Free Spirited story coming from the pages of The New York Times Style Magazine Singapore‘s September 2017 edition. In charge of photography was Lukasz Pukowiec, with styling from Ewelina Gralak, and beauty by hair stylist Michal Bielecki and makeup artist Aneta Kostrzewa.





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.