MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Filip Majewski by Krzysztof Wyzynski
Fashion photographer Krzysztof Wyzynski shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest session featuring the promising new face Filip Majewski at AMQ Models. For the story Filip was styled by Krzysztof in selected looks from the likes of H&M Studio, Tom Ford and Julia Janus. Photo assistance by Rafal Piotrak.
See more of the series bellow:
Model Filip Majewski with AMQ Models
Photo assistance Rafal Piotrak
Photographer and stylist Krzysztof Wyzynski – www.wyzynski.com