MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Filip Miller by Marek Slawinski
Fashion photographer Marek Slawinski shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring the handsome Filip Miller at Panda Models. In charge of styling was Krystian Sierszynski, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Bershka, COS, H&M, Kartel, Vans, ZARA, Weekday, Asics, Ola Bajer, H&M Studio, Reserved, and Pull&Bear.
model: Filip Miller / Panda Models Agency Poland
stylist: Krystian Sierszyński
photographer: Marek Sławiński – slawinskiphoto.com