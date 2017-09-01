MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Franco Garcia by Lucas Ricci
Fashion photographer Lucas Ricci shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest session featuring the handsome Franco Garcia represented by Universe Management. For the shoot Franco is wearing pieces from the likes of Bershka, Zara, and Pull & Bear among other.
Discover more of the story bellow:
Model: Franco Garcia at Universe Management – @francolgarcia
Photographer: Lucas Ricci- @lucasricciph
