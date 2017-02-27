MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Frank Carber by Malcolm Bacani

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured and styled by fashion photographer Malcolm Bacani / Luvgen features newcomer Frank Carber represented by Vision LA. For the story Frank was styled in looks from the likes of H&M, Paul Smith, Calvin Klein, Zara, Topshop, and Boss among other.

Sweater: H&M

Colonel Tie: Stylist Archive

Dress Shirt: Paul Smith

Pants: Calvin Klein

Sweater: Stylist Archive

Pants: Wrangler Vintage

Belt: Zara

Cardigan & Pants: Wrangler Vintage

Shirt: Buffalo Exchange

Shoes: Converse

Ascot: H&M

Turtle Neck: Zara

Shirt & Pants: Topshop

Collared Long Sleeves Shirt: H&M

Pants: Boss

Shoes: Converse

Belt: Gap

Model: Frank Carber – @frank.carber

Agency: Vision La – @visionlosangeles

Photographer & Stylist: Malcolm Bacani / Luvgen – @luvgenation