MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Frank Carber by Malcolm Bacani

By  |  Comments

Frank Carber

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured and styled by fashion photographer Malcolm Bacani / Luvgen features newcomer Frank Carber represented by Vision LA. For the story Frank was styled in looks from the likes of H&M, Paul Smith, Calvin Klein, Zara, Topshop, and Boss among other.

For more of the series continue bellow:


Frank Carber

Frank Carber

Frank Carber

Sweater: H&M
Colonel Tie: Stylist Archive
Dress Shirt: Paul Smith
Pants: Calvin Klein

Frank Carber

Frank Carber

Frank Carber

Sweater: Stylist Archive
Pants: Wrangler Vintage
Belt: Zara

Frank Carber

Frank Carber

Frank Carber

Cardigan & Pants: Wrangler Vintage
Shirt: Buffalo Exchange
Shoes: Converse
Ascot: H&M

Frank Carber

Frank Carber

Frank Carber

Turtle Neck: Zara
Shirt & Pants: Topshop

Frank Carber

Frank Carber

Frank Carber

Collared Long Sleeves Shirt: H&M
Pants: Boss
Shoes: Converse
Belt: Gap

Model: Frank Carber – @frank.carber
Agency: Vision La – @visionlosangeles
Photographer & Stylist: Malcolm Bacani / Luvgen – @luvgenation

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons