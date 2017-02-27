MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Frank Carber by Malcolm Bacani
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured and styled by fashion photographer Malcolm Bacani / Luvgen features newcomer Frank Carber represented by Vision LA. For the story Frank was styled in looks from the likes of H&M, Paul Smith, Calvin Klein, Zara, Topshop, and Boss among other.
For more of the series continue bellow:
Sweater: H&M
Colonel Tie: Stylist Archive
Dress Shirt: Paul Smith
Pants: Calvin Klein
Sweater: Stylist Archive
Pants: Wrangler Vintage
Belt: Zara
Cardigan & Pants: Wrangler Vintage
Shirt: Buffalo Exchange
Shoes: Converse
Ascot: H&M
Turtle Neck: Zara
Shirt & Pants: Topshop
Collared Long Sleeves Shirt: H&M
Pants: Boss
Shoes: Converse
Belt: Gap
Model: Frank Carber – @frank.carber
Agency: Vision La – @visionlosangeles
Photographer & Stylist: Malcolm Bacani / Luvgen – @luvgenation