Garrett Neff Models Fall Styles for Departures September 2017 Issue

Supermodel Garrett Neff takes the cover story of Departures Magazine‘s September 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Arnaldo Anaya-Lucca at De Facto Inc. In charge of styling was Matthew Edelstein, with art direction from Lea Golis, and grooming by Jamal Hammadi.

For the story American fashion icon and designer is wearing pieces from top brands such as Louis Vuitton, Brunello Cucinelli, Prada, Z Zegna, Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, and Salvatore Ferragamo among other.





