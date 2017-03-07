MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: George Prelevic by Zohaib Zuez

George Prelevic

The handsome George Prelevic represented by Wilhelmina Dubai stars in an exclusive session captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Zohaib Zuez. In charge of styling was Faheem Ismaeel, who for the series used pieces from West LA concept store in Dubai.

See more of the story after the cut:


George Prelevic

George Prelevic

George Prelevic

George Prelevic

George Prelevic

George Prelevic

George Prelevic

Photographer : Zohaib Zuez @zuezphotography
Stylist : Faheem Ismaeel @faheemfj
Fashion: West LA concept store Dubai @westlaboutique
Model: George Prelevic with Wilhelmina Dubai @georgeyrulz

