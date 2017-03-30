Givenchy Spring Summer 2017 Menswear Special by Diego Villarreal for ODDA Magazine

Models Sascha Wolf, Max Snippe, Kit Butler, and Paul Tardiveau team up for We love Pizza story coming from the pages of ODDA Magazine‘s Unexpected Perceptions edition. In charge of photography was Diego Villarreal, with styling from Alba Melendo, and creative direction by David Martin. For the story models are wearing selected looks from Givenchy‘s Spring Summer 2017 menswear collection.





