Ed Saldanha, Henrique Alves & Lucas Gonzaga Dance for GQ Brazil March 2017 Issue

GQ Brazil

Models Ed Saldanha, Henrique Alves and Lucas Gonzaga team up for Loose Yourself to Dance story coming from the pages of GQ Brazil‘s March 2017 edition. In charge of photography was Zee Nunes, with styling from Thiago Ferraz, and beauty from Dindi Hojah. Models are wearing selected pieces from the likes of Hugo Boss, Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, and Hermes among other.


