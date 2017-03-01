Men’s Collection Preview by Michelangelo di Battista for GQ Italia

GQ Italia

Models Alijah Harrison, Charlie France, Jester White, Louie Johnson, Max Townsend, and Theo Neilson team up for Men’s Collection Preview coming from the pages of GQ Italia‘s latest edition. Photography is work of Michelangelo di Battista. In charge of styling was Andrea Tenerani, who for the story selected looks from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani, Versace, Gucci, Salvatore Ferragamo, Valentino and Prada among other. Grooming is work of Jody Taylor at Premier.


GQ Italia

GQ Italia

GQ Italia

GQ Italia

GQ Italia

GQ Italia

GQ Italia

GQ Italia

GQ Italia

GQ Italia

GQ Italia

For more log on to www.gqitalia.it

