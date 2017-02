Top models Arthur Gosse, Dimytri Lebedyev, Maxim Nazarov, and Sasha Volosatov team up for Training Day story coming from the pages of GQ Spain. In charge of photography was Alvaro Beamud Cortes, with styling from Joana de la Fuente, and hair and makeup by beauty artist Miguel Jones at Kasteel Artist Management.





