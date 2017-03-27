Filip Hrivnak, Jacopo Olmo, Leonardo Gaist & Thom Star in GQ Spain April 2017 Issue

GQ Spain enlists models Filip Hrivnak, Jacopo Olmo, Leonardo Gaist, and Thom to star in Punk’s not Dead story coming from the pages of their latest edition. In charge of photography was Giampaolo Sgura with styling from Miguel Arnau. Beauty is work of hair stylist Franco Gobbi and makeup artist Andrea Costa, both represented by Close Up Milano. For the session models are wearing selected looks from brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Calvin Klein Jeans, Dior Homme, Tommy Hilfiger, Prada, and Antony Morato among other.





