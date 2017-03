Supermodel Andres Velencoso Segura teams up with fashion photographer Sarah Brimley for the cover story of GQ Thailand‘s March 2017 edition. In charge of styling for The Making Of Modern Aesthetic story was Pop Kampol, with set design from Emma Revitt, and grooming by Shukeel Murtaza. Andres is wearing selected looks from Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Dior Homme, and Alexander McQueen.





