Fashion photographer Daniel Roche captured Playground story for GQ Italia‘s May 2017 edition starring models Erik Loebbecke, Granit Luma and Lukas Marschall. In charge of styling was Andrea Tenerani, who for the session selected looks from Gucci‘s Pre-Fall 2017 collection. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Helena Narra.





For more log on to www.gqitalia.it