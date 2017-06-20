MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Guijae in Daylight by Ieva Blazeviciute

Ieva Blazeviciute

Daylight story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Ieva Blazeviciute features the handsome model Guijae. In charge of styling was Kim Minji, assisted by Park Youngmin, with beauty from makeup artist Subin.

For the story captured in Seoul, Guijae was styled in vintage looks mixed with pieces from MNGU, COS, Saint Laurent, H&M, & Other Stories. To discover more of the session continue bellow:


Ieva Blazeviciute

Coat: Vintage Navy coat from Dongmyo
Suit: MNGU
Shirts: COS
Scarf: Saint Laurent
Ankle boots and socks: model’s own

Ieva Blazeviciute

Jacket: 90’s Vintage from Dongmyo
Mesh t-shirt, half-neck top and leather shorts: H&M
Ankle boots: model’s own
Necklace, small piercings, long-sleeve mesh top and boot socks made by the stylist for the shoot

Ieva Blazeviciute

Shirts: COS
Wide belt: & Other Stories
Mesh t-shirt, sleevelss top and leather shorts: H&M
Ankle boots and glasses: model’s own
Necklace, small piercings, long-sleeve mesh top and boot socks made by the stylist for the shoot

Ieva Blazeviciute

Ieva Blazeviciute

Ieva Blazeviciute

Ieva Blazeviciute

Ieva Blazeviciute

Ieva Blazeviciute

Ieva Blazeviciute

Ieva Blazeviciute

Ieva Blazeviciute

Ieva Blazeviciute

Ieva Blazeviciute

Ieva Blazeviciute

Photography: Ieva Blaževičiūtė @ieva_blzvct
Styling: Kim Minji
Styling assistant: Park Youngmin
Makeup artist: Subin
Model: Guijae @na___c

