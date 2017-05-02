MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Gustav Wadell by Christoffer Sundqvist
The promising new face Gustav Wadell at Elite Model Management Stockholm stars in an exclusive MMSCENE PORTRAITS series captured by fashion photographer Christoffer Sundqvist. Styling is work of Dahlia Celestina, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Patricia Nilsson.
For more of the session continue bellow:
Top: A Day’s March
Pants: Deadwood
Belt: Stylist’s own
Jacket: Stylist’s own
Trousers: Deadwood
Underwear: Calvin Klein
Belt: Stylist’s own
Jean Shirt (over the shoulder): Stylist’s own
Jacket: Stylist’s own
Trousers: Deadwood
Underwear: Calvin Klein
Belt: Stylist’s own
Jacket: Stylist’s own
Trousers: Deadwood
Underwear: Calvin Klein
Belt: Stylist’s own
Jacket: Stylist’s own
Trousers: Deadwood
Underwear: Calvin Klein
Belt: Stylist’s own
Photographer: Christoffer Sundqvist @sundqvistchristoffer
Model: Gustav Wadell @gwadell
Agency: Elite Model Management Stockholm @elite_stockholm
Stylist: Dahlia Celestina @dahliacelestina
Makeup and hair: Patricia Nilsson @patriciamichellenilsson