MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Guy Vadas by Rohan Stanley

Comments

Guy Vadas

Fresh faced Guy Vadas at Mikey Whyte Management stars in East of the City story exclusively captured and styled for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Rohan Stanley. In charge of grooming was makeup artist Gabby Webb.

For the session Guy was styled in pieces from the likes of River Island, COS, RM Williams, Paul Smith Design, Comme Des Garçons PLAY x Converse, Uniqlo, Adidas Original Superstars, Calvin Klein, Obey, Dr. Marten’s, Zara, Topman, H&M, and Y-3.


Guy Vadas

Jacket: River Island
Top: COS
Jeans: Models own
Shoes: RM Williams

Guy Vadas

Jacket: Vintage
Top: Paul Smith Design
Jeans: Model’s own
Shoes: Comme Des Garçons PLAY x Converse
Belt: Stylist’s own

Guy Vadas

Coat: Reclaimed Vintage
Top, Cardigan & Trousers: Uniqlo
Shoes: Adidas Original Superstars

Guy Vadas

Knit: Calvin Klein
Jeans: Obey
Shoes Dr. Marten’s

Guy Vadas

Coat: Zara
Top: Uniqlo
Jeans: Topman
Shoes: RM Williams
Belt: Stylist’s Own

Guy Vadas

Coat: H&M
Top: Uniqlo
Jeans: Model’s own
Shoes: Y-3
Belt: Stylist’s own

Photography & Styling: Rohan Stanley | @rohanstanley | www.rohanstanley.com
Model: Guy Vadas from Mikey Whyte Management @guy.vadas | @mikeywhytephoto
Grooming: Gabby Webb @gabbywebbmakeup

