MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Harry Bullen by Benson Yip
The handsome Harry Bullen at Active Model Management teams up with fashion photographer Benson Yip for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session. In charge of styling was Michael Cheung, with beauty from hair stylist Nat Chan, and makeup artist Vanessa Wong.
For the story captured in Hong Kong, Harry is wearing selected pieces from Curtis Li, Tsang Fan Yu, 5preview, and Cheap Monday. Photo assistance by Chelle Chan. Harry is also represented by Quest HK and Leni’s London. To discover more of the shoot continue bellow:
Sleeveless top from Curtis Li
Jacket and pants from Tsang Fan Yu
Full look from Curtis Li
Jacket from 5preview
T-shirt, jeans and body chain from Cheap Monday
Model: Harry Bullen at Active Model Management / Quest HK / Leni’s London
Photographer: Benson Yip – bensonyiphotography.com
Stylist: Michael Cheung – www.themichaelcheung.com
Makeup Artist: Vanessa Wong – @vanessawmakeup
Hair Artist: Nat Chan – @waiwaichannnnnat
Ph Assistant: Chelle Chan – www.chellechan.com