Smells Like Teen Spirit by Jack Bridgland for MMSCENE Magazine #14 Issue
Fashion photographer Jack Bridgland teams up with stylist Tahnee Mitra for Smells Like Teen Spirit story coming from the April 2017 edition of MMSCENE Magazine. Stars of the session are up and comers Finley Prentice (Storm Models), Wesley Benade and Guy Remmers (both at IMG Models). Beauty is work of makeup artist Nicky Leversuch using MAC Pro, and hair stylist Sarah Chesnais using Label M.
For the session models are wearing selected looks and accessories from McQ, Christopher Shannon, John Lawrence Sullivan, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Gucci, Palm Angels, Marcelo Burlon, Belstaff, Xander Zhou, Acne Studios, Liam Hodges, Alex Mill, Ron Dorff, Agi&Sam, Loewe, Rokit Vintage, John Varvatos, and Tuesday Night Band Practice. Styling assistance by Marco Bortone and Jordon Byron Britton.
