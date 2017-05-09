Fashion photographer Jack Bridgland teams up with stylist Tahnee Mitra for Smells Like Teen Spirit story coming from the April 2017 edition of MMSCENE Magazine. Stars of the session are up and comers Finley Prentice (Storm Models), Wesley Benade and Guy Remmers (both at IMG Models). Beauty is work of makeup artist Nicky Leversuch using MAC Pro, and hair stylist Sarah Chesnais using Label M.

OUT IN PRINT $22.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90 – GET YOUR COPY

For the session models are wearing selected looks and accessories from McQ, Christopher Shannon, John Lawrence Sullivan, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Gucci, Palm Angels, Marcelo Burlon, Belstaff, Xander Zhou, Acne Studios, Liam Hodges, Alex Mill, Ron Dorff, Agi&Sam, Loewe, Rokit Vintage, John Varvatos, and Tuesday Night Band Practice. Styling assistance by Marco Bortone and Jordon Byron Britton.





Photographer Jack Bridgland

Stylist Tahnee Mitra

Makeup Artist Nicky Leversuch using Mac Pro

Hair Stylist Sarah Chesnais using Label M

Stylist Assistants Marco Bortone and Jordon Byron Britton

Models Wes at IMG, Guy at IMG and Finley at Storm

OUT IN PRINT $22.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90 – GET YOUR COPY