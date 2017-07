Top model Jacob Hankin teams up with fashion photographer Dean Isidro at Atelier Management for the pages of GQ Russia‘s August 2017 edition. Grooming is work of Robert Medford at Atelier Management, with production from A+ Productions.

For the session Jacob is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Alexander Wang, Rick Owens, Versace, Michael Kors, Loewe, and Salvatore Ferragamo among other.





