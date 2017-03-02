MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Jay King by Marie Simonova

By  |  Comments

Jay King

Fresh faced Jay King represented by Red Model Management builds up his portfolio with an exclusive session captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Marie Simonova. For the session Jay is wearing selected looks from the likes of Champion, Carlos Campos, Le Specs, Adidas x Raf Simons, Chanel, Acne Studios, and Ray-Ban.

See more of the story bellow:


Jay King

Le Specs sunglasses
Carlos Campos shirt and shorts
Adidas x Raf Simons shoes

Jay King

Le Specs sunglasses
Chanel choker
Acne Studios shirt and pants
Carlos Campos jacket

Jay King

Chanel choker
Acne studios pants

Jay King

Ray Ban’s sunglasses
Carlos Campos shirt

Jay King

Ray Ban’s sunglasses
vintage coat

Jay King

Ray Ban’s sunglasses
Carlos Campos shirt and shorts

Jay King

Champion sweatshirt
Carlos Campos shorts

Jay King

Le Specs sunglasses
Chanel choker
Acne Studios shirt
Carlos Campos jacket

Jay King

Le Specs sunglasses
Chanel choker
Acne Studios shirt and pants
Carlos Campos jacket

Jay King

Ray Ban’s sunglasses
Carlos Campos shirt
vintage coat

Jay King

Le Specs sunglasses
Carlos Campos shirt and shorts
Adidas x Raf Simons shoes

Jay King

Ray Ban’s sunglasses
Carlos Campos shirt and vintage coat

Jay King

Le Specs sunglasses
Chanel choker
Acne Studios shirt
Carlos Campos jacket

Jay King

Ray Ban’s sunglasses
Carlos Campos shirt and vintage coat

Jay King

Champion sweatshirt
Carlos Campos shorts

Model Jay King @notjayking at Red Model Management @red_model
Photographer Marie Simonova @simonova_photo

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons