MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Jay King by Marie Simonova
Fresh faced Jay King represented by Red Model Management builds up his portfolio with an exclusive session captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Marie Simonova. For the session Jay is wearing selected looks from the likes of Champion, Carlos Campos, Le Specs, Adidas x Raf Simons, Chanel, Acne Studios, and Ray-Ban.
Le Specs sunglasses
Carlos Campos shirt and shorts
Adidas x Raf Simons shoes
Chanel choker
Acne Studios shirt and pants
Carlos Campos jacket
Acne studios pants
Ray Ban’s sunglasses
Carlos Campos shirt
vintage coat
Carlos Campos shirt and shorts
Champion sweatshirt
Carlos Campos shorts
Chanel choker
Acne Studios shirt
Carlos Campos jacket
Acne Studios shirt and pants
Carlos Campos jacket
Carlos Campos shirt
vintage coat
Carlos Campos shirt and shorts
Adidas x Raf Simons shoes
Carlos Campos shirt and vintage coat
Acne Studios shirt
Carlos Campos jacket
Carlos Campos shirt and vintage coat
Champion sweatshirt
Carlos Campos shorts
Model Jay King @notjayking at Red Model Management @red_model
Photographer Marie Simonova @simonova_photo