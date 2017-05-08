Jesse Shannon Stars in the Cover Story of Elite Traveler May/June 2017 Issue

Elite Traveler Magazine enlists American model Jesse Shannon to star in the cover story of their May / June 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Dean Isidro at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Matt Bidgoli, with production from A+ Productions. Beauty is work of hair stylist Moiz Alladina at The Wall Group, makeup artist William Murphy at Atelier Management, and manicurist Etsuko Shimatani at Basic White Shirt Management.





Images courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com