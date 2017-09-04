MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: JJ Michaels in Eclipse by Dylan Perlot

JJ Michaels

Eclipse story exclusively captured and styled for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Dylan Perlot features the handsome JJ Michaels represented by LA Models Runway. For the session JJ Michaels is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Zara, Topman, Forever 21, 22/7, Gudrun & Gudrun, Tee Ink, A.Tiziano, and Michael Stars.

Discover more of the shoot bellow:


JJ Michaels

Turtle Neck: 22/7
Pants: Zara
Shoes: Topman

JJ Michaels

Sweater: Gudrun & Gudrun
Shorts: Tee Ink
Shoes: Topman

Model: JJ Michaels at LA Models Runway – @j.j.michaels
Styling and Photography: Dylan Perlot – www.dylanperlot.com

