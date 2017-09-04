MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: JJ Michaels in Eclipse by Dylan Perlot
Eclipse story exclusively captured and styled for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Dylan Perlot features the handsome JJ Michaels represented by LA Models Runway. For the session JJ Michaels is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Zara, Topman, Forever 21, 22/7, Gudrun & Gudrun, Tee Ink, A.Tiziano, and Michael Stars.
Discover more of the shoot bellow:
Turtle Neck: 22/7
Pants: Zara
Shoes: Topman
Sweater: Gudrun & Gudrun
Shorts: Tee Ink
Shoes: Topman
Cardigan: A.Tiziano
Chinos: Michael Stars
Shirt: Zara
Jacket: Topman
Pants: Forever 21
Shoes: Topman
Model: JJ Michaels at LA Models Runway – @j.j.michaels
Styling and Photography: Dylan Perlot – www.dylanperlot.com