Fashion photographer Alejandro Cabezut teams up with Joel Mignott at AMCK Models for Shearling Neutrals story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Airik Prince, with hair styling from Ryan Burrell.

For the session Joel is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, John Lobb, John Varvatos, Jill Sander, Dolce & Gabanna, Jeffrey Rudes, Valentino, Bottega Veneta, Versace, Roberto Cavalli, Lacoste, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Moncler, and Belstaff.





Photographer Alejandro Cabezut – www.acabezutphoto.com

Stylist Airik Prince

Hair Stylist Ryan Burrell

Model Joel Mignott at AMCK Models