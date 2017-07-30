John Cleworth in Moving Grey for MMSCENE Magazine July 2017 Issue

Moving Grey story captured by fashion photographer Tobias Wirth for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s July 2017 edition features the handsome John Cleworth at PMA Models. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Berenice Ammann.

In charge of styling was Fabiana Vardaro at Basics Berlin, who for the story selected looks from the likes of Vetements, APC, C.P. Company, Weekday, Baldessarrini, Levi’s, Atelier About, Adidas, GOETZE, Champions, and Vladimir Karaleev. Assistance by Simone Galstaun.





Photographer/Concept: Tobias Wirth

Styling: Fabiana Vardaro @ Basics Berlin

Hair/Make Up: Berenice Ammann

Model: John Cleworth @ PMA Models

Assistant: Simone Galstaun

Originally published in MMSCENE 016 – July 2017 issue OUT NOW in print and digital, grab a copy.