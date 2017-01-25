Directed by Almodóvar: Jon Kortajarena Stars in GQ Magazine February 2017 Issue

Supermodel Jon Kortajarena takes the pages of American GQ Magazine‘s February 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Anders Overgaard. In charge of direction was cinematic icon Pedro Almodóvar. For the session Jon teamed up with Julieta‘s stars Adriana Ugarte, Michelle Jenner, Inma Cuesta, Daniel Grao, and Tamar Novas among others. For Directed by Almodóvar story models/actors are wearing selected looks from top brands such as Dsquared2, Sandro, Gucci, Ermenegildo Zegna, Haider Ackermann, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci, Balmain, and Mugler to name a few.





