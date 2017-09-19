MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jonathan Skeesick by Mark Mendez
The Boy On The Roof story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Mark Mendez features the handsome Jonathan Skeesick represented by BMG Models. For the session Jonathan is wearing pieces from the likes of Moschino, A&F, and Gap.
To discover more of the shoot continue bellow:
Model: Jonathan Skeesick at BMG Models – @jskeezster || @bmg.models
Photographer: Mark Mendez – @mcmpix_
