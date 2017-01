Top model Jordan Barrett lands the cover story of Dazed Korea‘s January 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Peter Ash Lee. In charge of styling were Bom Lee and Bebe Kim, with casting and production from Visual Park. Beauty is work of hair stylist Philippe Tholimet at Streeters, and makeup artist Vassilis Theotokis.





