Josh Beech Stars in DA MAN Style Magazine Spring Summer 2017 Issue

Supermodel and musician Josh Beech takes the pages of DA MAN Style‘s Spring Summer 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Mitchell Nguyen McCormack. In charge of styling was Lauren LaRocca, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Givenchy, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Louis Vuitton, Moschino, Etro, and Salvatore Ferragamo. Grooming is work of Grace Phillips using Shiseido and R+Co.

“I think it’s easier than laying bricks or being a doctor and lots of other jobs out there, yeah. The hardest bit about it is the traveling and the long days. Apart from that, yeah, it’s not the hardest job in the world and I feel very lucky.” Josh Beech on modeling being an easy job.





