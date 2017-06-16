21st Century Elegance: Jules Le Tutour for MMSCENE Magazine #15 Issue

Fashion photographer Pat Supsiri captured 21st Century Elegance story for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s The Royals edition starring the handsome Jules Le Tutour at The Mgmt – Sydney. In charge of styling was Andrew Hainsworth, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Yolanda Lukowski.

For the story Jules is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Paul Smith, Salvatore Ferragamo, Giorgio Armani, and Emporio Armani. Discover more of the session bellow:





Photographer Pat Supsiri

Stylist Andrew Hainsworth

Model Jules Le Tutour At The Mgmt – Sydney

Hair And Makeup Yolanda Lukowski