Military Precision: Jules Mas Stars in SCMP Style January 2017 Issue
Model Jules Mas at New Madison teams up with fashion photographer Benjamin Kanarek for Military Precision story coming from the pages of SCMP Style Magazine‘s January 2017 edition. In charge of styling was Coline Peyrot, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Dior Homme, Balmain, Kenzo, Saint Laurent, and Louis Vuitton among others. Grooming is work of Sandrine Garcia at Atelier 68.
Photography Benjamin Kanarek
Photography Direction by Benjamin Kanarek and Frederique Renaut
Video Direction Frederique Renaut
Styling by Coline Peyrot
Model Jules Mas @ New Madison
Groomer Sandrine Garcia at Atelier 68
Photo Assistant Gabriele Iacono
A Special Thanks to The Les Yachts De Paris
Soundtrack: “Breathe In Breathe Out” By Singleton
Website: benjaminkanarekblog.com