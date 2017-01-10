Military Precision: Jules Mas Stars in SCMP Style January 2017 Issue

Model Jules Mas at New Madison teams up with fashion photographer Benjamin Kanarek for Military Precision story coming from the pages of SCMP Style Magazine‘s January 2017 edition. In charge of styling was Coline Peyrot, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Dior Homme, Balmain, Kenzo, Saint Laurent, and Louis Vuitton among others. Grooming is work of Sandrine Garcia at Atelier 68.





Photography Benjamin Kanarek

Photography Direction by Benjamin Kanarek and Frederique Renaut

Video Direction Frederique Renaut

Styling by Coline Peyrot

Model Jules Mas @ New Madison

Groomer Sandrine Garcia at Atelier 68

Photo Assistant Gabriele Iacono

A Special Thanks to The Les Yachts De Paris

Soundtrack: “Breathe In Breathe Out” By Singleton

Website: benjaminkanarekblog.com