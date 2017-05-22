Top Model Julian Schneyder Stars in GQ Russia June 2017 Issue

Fashion photographer Dean Isidro at Atelier Management captured V Gornom Odinochestve story for GQ Russia‘s June 2017 edition starring top model Julian Schneyder. In charge of styling was Taylor Brechtel, who for the session selected looks from brands such as Versace, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Stone Island, Giorgio Armani, Hermes, Gucci, and DSquared2 among other. Grooming is work of Moiz Alladina at The Wall Group, with production from A+ Productions.





Website: www.gq.ru