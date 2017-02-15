Fashion photographer Terrence Blakely captured The Last Getaway story for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s March 2017 edition starring Justin Halley at IMG Models. In charge of styling was Raven Roberts, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Jeffrey Rudes, Stephen F, Gucci, Helen Yarmak, Mr. Turk, Lacosta New York, 3. Paradis, H&M, and Isaia. Grooming is work of beauty artist Ben LaMarid.

