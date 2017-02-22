Modern Looks: Kalib Tarik Poses for Robb Report March 2017 Issue

Kalib Tarik at Wilhelmina Models stars in Modern Looks story captured for Robb Report‘s March 2017 edition by fashion photographer Blair Getz Mezibov. In charge of styling was Christopher Campbell at Atelier Management, who for the session selected Spring Summer 2017 looks from the likes of Prada, Gucci, Salvatore Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta, Jil Sander, and Dolce & Gabbana among other. Grooming is work of Riad Azar at Atelier Management.


