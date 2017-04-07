MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Karlis Leiboms in HalfLight by Paloma Fernandez
The handsome Karlis Leiboms at Bro Models stars in HalfLight story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Paloma Fernandez. In charge of styling was Kayleigh Swan, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Blood Brothers, Paul & Joe, Adidas, Zara, Kappa, Teatum Jones, and Levi’s among other.
Beauty is work of hair stylist Sarah Chesnais and makeup artist Martina Campomar. See more of the story bellow:
Jacket – Caine London
Zipper- Adidas
Shirt- Zara
Jeans- Levi’s Beyond Retro
Red zipper- Kappa
Jumper- Thrasher Magazine
Red zipper- Kappa
Trousers- Teatum Jones
Belt- Levi’s
Overalls- Dickies
Shoes- Vans
Vans Hula socks
Graffiti Jumper- Teatum Jones
Shirt- Levi’s
Trousers- Paul & Joe
Socks- Dickies
Shoes- Vans
Zipper- Adidas
T-shirt – Levi’s
Camouflage bomber- Blood Brothers
Jeans- Levi’s Beyond Retro
Jaket and trousers- Ka Wa Key
White Hat- Kangol
Chain- Zara
Vans white tee
Socks- Dickies
Cap- Billionaire Boys Club
Black Jacket- Teatum Jones
Stripe red t-shirt – Blood Brothers
Black raw hem jeans Loom- Urban Outfitters
Check scarf- Beyond Retro
Tan coat – Blood Brothers
Tan stripe hood – Blood Brothers
Shorts – Blood Brothers
Shirt – Paul & Joe
Socks and shoes – Vans
Photographer: Paloma Fernandez @palomafernandezphotography
Wardrobe: Kayleigh Swan @kswanstyling
MUA: Martina Campomar @martinacampomar
Hair: Sarah Chesnais @sarahchesnaishairy
Model: Karlis Leiboms at Bro Models @karliswu @bro.guys