MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Kedric Bateman in New Americana by Raen Badua

By  |  Comments

Kedric Bateman

Fresh faced Kedric Bateman represented by TNG Models stars in New Americana story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Raen Badua. Styling is courtesy of Garen Soria X Ranxelle Soria.

For the session Kedric is wearing selected looks from the likes of Saint Laurent, Generic Generation, Topman, J Brand, and Rag & Bone among others. Assistance by Jordan Bateman. See more of the story bellow:


Kedric Bateman

Kedric Bateman

JACKET: Mexican Imports
SHIRT & SHOES: Saint Laurent
DRESS: Victoria’s Secret
PANTS: Generic Generation

Kedric Bateman

GLASSES & NECKLACE: Saint Laurent
JACKET, PLAID, CHAINS: Generic Generation
TSHIRT: Topman
PANTS: Sanctuary
SHOES: Jeffrey Campbell

Kedric Bateman

Kedric Bateman

GLASSES: Acne Studios
VEST: Fruition
OUTERWEAR: Vintage
TSHIRT: Generic Generation
PANTS: J Brand
SHOES: Saint Laurent

Kedric Bateman

Kedric Bateman

HAT: Lack of Colors
NECKLACES, SHOES: Saint Laurent
JACKET: Levi’s
VEST: Vintage
PANTS: Scotch & Soda

Kedric Bateman

BERET: Gucci
GLASSES: Vintage Fendi
BLAZER: Saint Laurent
SHIRT: Comme de Garçons
BELT: Salvatore Ferregamo
PANTS: Rag & Bone
SHOES: T.U.K.

Kedric Bateman

TIARA: Saint Laurent
SHIRT: Generic Generation
COAT: House of Fraser
GLASSES: Acne Studios

Photo: Raen Badua – www.raenbadua.com
Styling: Garen Soria X Ranxelle Soria
Assistant: Jordan Bateman
Model: Kedric Bateman @ TNG Models

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons