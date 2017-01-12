MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Kedric Bateman in New Americana by Raen Badua
Fresh faced Kedric Bateman represented by TNG Models stars in New Americana story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Raen Badua. Styling is courtesy of Garen Soria X Ranxelle Soria.
For the session Kedric is wearing selected looks from the likes of Saint Laurent, Generic Generation, Topman, J Brand, and Rag & Bone among others. Assistance by Jordan Bateman. See more of the story bellow:
JACKET: Mexican Imports
SHIRT & SHOES: Saint Laurent
DRESS: Victoria’s Secret
PANTS: Generic Generation
GLASSES & NECKLACE: Saint Laurent
JACKET, PLAID, CHAINS: Generic Generation
TSHIRT: Topman
PANTS: Sanctuary
SHOES: Jeffrey Campbell
GLASSES: Acne Studios
VEST: Fruition
OUTERWEAR: Vintage
TSHIRT: Generic Generation
PANTS: J Brand
SHOES: Saint Laurent
HAT: Lack of Colors
NECKLACES, SHOES: Saint Laurent
JACKET: Levi’s
VEST: Vintage
PANTS: Scotch & Soda
BERET: Gucci
GLASSES: Vintage Fendi
BLAZER: Saint Laurent
SHIRT: Comme de Garçons
BELT: Salvatore Ferregamo
PANTS: Rag & Bone
SHOES: T.U.K.
TIARA: Saint Laurent
SHIRT: Generic Generation
COAT: House of Fraser
GLASSES: Acne Studios
Photo: Raen Badua – www.raenbadua.com
Styling: Garen Soria X Ranxelle Soria
Assistant: Jordan Bateman
Model: Kedric Bateman @ TNG Models