Steady Mobbin’ by Ken Rivas for L’Optimum Magazine May 2017 Issue

Models Mario Babic, Wayne Matthew, Maximilian Adlercreutz, and Jackson Cole team up for Steady Mobbin‘ story coming from the pages of L’Optimum Magazine‘s May 2017 edition. In charge of photography was Ken Rivas, with styling from Janice Oppenborn, and grooming by Stephen Austin assisted by Napachporn Buthdong. Fashion editor Chanond Mingmit.

For the session models are wearing selected looks from brands such as Hermes, Gucci, Givenchy, Dior Homme, Clavin Klein, Emporio Armani, Prada, and Versace among other. See more of the story + video bellow:





Website: loptimumthailand.com