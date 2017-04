Boy in the Hood story captured for GQ Australia‘s May 2017 edition by fashion photographer Hannah Scott-Stevenson features top model Kit Butler. In charge of styling was Olivia Harding, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Brunello Cucinelli, Giorgio Armani, and Tom Ford among others. Grooming is work of Jenny Kim.





