HERO Magazine enlists top model Kit Butler to star in the cover story of their Dangerous Youth collectors edition captured by fashion photographer Fabien Kruszelnicki. Styling is work of Steve Morriss, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Hermes, Loewe, Prada, Stella McCartney, Topman, Acne Studios, Kenzo, Valentino, Gucci, and DSquared2 among other. In charge of grooming was Kota Suizu.





Website: hero-magazine.com