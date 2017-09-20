MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Kyle Sarine by Henry Wu
The handsome Kyle Sarine builds up his portfolio with an exclusive session captured for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Henry Wu. For the story Kyle is wearing selected looks from AllSaints.
Kyle is represented by Red Models in New York, Wilhelmina Models in Los Angeles, Scout in San Francisco, Factor Chosen in Chicago, and MP Mega in Miami. Discover more of the session bellow:
Model: Kyle Sarine |Red Models, Wilhelmina Models, Scout, Factor Chosen, MP Mega| – @kylesarine_
Photographer: Henry Wu – @hello.henry