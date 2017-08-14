Laurence Geguzis Models Fall Styles for MMSCENE Magazine #17 Issue
Fashion photographer Chad Michael Brooks captured Autumn Jackets style story for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s August 2017 edition featuring the handsome Laurence Geguzis at Two Management. Grooming is work of David Rodriguez, assisted by Marjorie Garcia.
In charge of styling was Darion Famous, who for the session selected looks from Palmiers Du Mal, Joseph, Definition, Axel Arigato, Heliot Emil, Topman, and Marna Ro. To discover more of the story continue bellow:
Model: Laurence Geguzis
Agency: Two Management
Photographer: Chad Michael Brooks
Stylist: Darion Famous
Grooming: David Rodriguez
Grooming Assistant: Marjorie Garcia
Originally published in MMSCENE August 2017 Issue – Issue 017.