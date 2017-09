Up and comer Lennon Gallagher stars in Boyish Charm story captured for VMAN Magazine‘s Fall Winter 2017 edition by fashion photographer Josh Olins. In charge of styling was Tom Guinness, with set design from Max Bellhouse at The Magnet Agency, and production by Gabi Besevic-Simpson at CLM. Grooming is work of Tomo Jidai at Streeters.





For more visit: vman.com