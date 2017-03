Gold Light story captured for ODDA Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2017 edition by fashion photographer Evan Browning features Leo Topalov at Heroes Model Management. In charge of styling was Akari Endo-Gaut, with creative direction from Alva Galim, and casting drection by Nicola Kast. Grooming is work of Takayoshi Tsukisawa.





For more log on to oddamagazine.com