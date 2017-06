Top model Jackson Hale teams up with new comers Callum Stoddart and Ariel Rosa for the cover story of L’Officiel Hommes Levant‘s June 2017 edition. In charge of photography for Highlander story was Conrado Veliz, with styling from David Gomez-Villamediana, art direction from Josee Nakhle, and creative direction by Melanie Dagher. Beauty is work of Linnea Nordberg, with casting direction from Mitch Macken.