The handsome Louis Mayhew (DNA Models) stars in The Venus Room story captured for MMSCENE Magazine‘s July 2017 edition (out now in PRINT and DIGITAL) by fashion photographer Peter Tamlin. In charge of styling was Jason Rembert at The Wall Group, with grooming from Patrick Rahme.

For the story captured at Carlton Arms Hotel Room 5D painted by Venus de Mars, Louis is wearing pieces from Need Jeans, Christopher Shannon, Dsquared2, Sheffield Ranger, Alexander Wang, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Raf Simons, and Ovadia and Sons.

Discover more of the session + video bellow:





Photographer: Peter Tamlin

Fashion Editor: Jason Rembert (The Wall Group)

Model: Louis Mayhew (DNA Models)

Grooming: Patrick Rahmé

Location: Carlton Arms Hotel Room 5D painted by Venus de Mars

Originally published in MMSCENE 016 – July 2017 issue OUT NOW in print and digital, grab a copy.