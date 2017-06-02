MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Lwakhe Matiwane by Michael Oliver Love
The handsome Lwakhe Matiwane at Twenty Model Management builds up his portfolio with an exclusive MMSCENE PORTRAITS series captured by fashion photographer Michael Oliver Love. Styling is work of Peter Len Wells, who for the session selected pieces from the likes of Zara, MRP, Topman, and H&M. In charge of beauty was Emily Hellens.
Photography – Michael Oliver Love – @michaeloliverlove
Model – Lwakhe Matiwane at Twenty Model Management – @lwakhe_m
Styling – Peter Len Wells – @peterlenwells
Beauty – Emily Hellens